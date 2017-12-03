X Factor 2017 final: Boy band Rak-Su victorious over Grace Davies

Boy band Rak-Su have won the X Factor 2017.

The I'm Feeling You singers beat Grace Davies in the final of the ITV singing competition, becoming the first boy band to win the show.

The group looked stunned as host Dermot O'Leary announced they had won the competition, before hugging each other and their mentor Simon Cowell.

Rak-Su thanked viewers and their families for making it such a special experience.

An emotional Cowell called Rak-Su "gentlemen", saying: "You are stars."

He also praised runner-up Davies, saying: "Congratulations to Grace who is really an outstanding, outstanding artist."

The band's win capped a star-studded final that included performances from Pink, Sam Smith and Little Mix, who won X Factor themselves in 2011.

Rak-Su have now released Dimelo, their winner's duet with Wyclef Jean and Naughty Boy, which they first performed during Saturday night's show.

All proceeds from the track are in aid of children's hospice charities Together For Short Lives and Shooting Star Chase.