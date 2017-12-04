Brexit deal 'very likely' after May agrees to Irish border compromise

Theresa May has agreed there will be "no regulatory divergence" between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit, a major compromise intended to ensure there is no hard Irish border.

The move comes as the prime minister meets EU leaders for crucial talks on the day that Brussels set for Britain to come up with an improved offer on the terms of its withdrawal.

Regulatory alignment between Northern Ireland and the Republic would likely mean both sides following the same rules governing trade, to ensure that goods can continue to move freely across a "soft" border with no checks.

ITV News Europe Editor James Mates said the move would mean a deal is "very likely" to be struck on Monday to move talks on to trade and a transitional deal.

But he said that it would have "huge implications" for the future of the United Kingdom and represented a "near total British climbdown".