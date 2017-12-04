Britain First conference booking 'deeply offended' resort

A holiday resort in Bedfordshire said it was "deeply offended" after unwittingly hiring out a meeting room to Britain First.

The award-winning Wyboston Lakes resort said the far-right group booked the £2,250 room under a different name for its conference.

Pictures posted online by Britain First leader Paul Golding showed dozens of people sitting in a room decorated with banners declaring, "Taking Our Country Back!" The resort was hit by an online backlash after the images surfaced.

The conference was booked under the name Patriot Merchandise, which had no clear connections to Britain First, a spokesperson for the resort said.

Patriot Merchandise is listed as a Belfast-based PLC.