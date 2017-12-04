Children live under siege in bombarded Eastern Ghouta

Missile attacks and loss of life have become an everyday fact of life in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta.

The rebel-held town has been under attack for six years, and also besieged for four of them, by forces loyal to President Assad.

Last night there was another sustained bombardment, just the latest to be dropped by Government forces and their Russian allies.

Children have suffered some of the worst of the terror - indeed many know nothing else.

The hospitals are full of young people who have been wounded.

Many others go hungry or are forced to miss school as a result of the desperate situation.