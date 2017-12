A cloudy calm and chilly day but not as cold as last week. Grey skies with drizzly rain for the west but brighter to the east with occasional clearer spells. Cloud will cap the temperatures tonight so frost free for many but misty and grey in the morning. The sunshine will be in short supply with more of a breeze than today. Rain into northern Scotland but dry for the rest of us. Feeling nippy but nowhere near as cold as the Arctic air set to return on Friday.