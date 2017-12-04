Stalled Brexit talks kick the Irish border issue down the road

What, you may ask, does 'continued regulatory alignment' mean (if that does indeed turn out to be the key line in the text)?

The answer, for now, is that it could mean anything you want it to mean.

The UK government could come back later and say 'oh, we just meant when it comes to car manufacturing standards - and that is the deal we want for all of the UK, so Northern Ireland will be no different'.

In which case, all today has done is to kick the border issue down the road. The Irish question would thus remain unanswered - and indeed just as difficult to answer as it has always been.