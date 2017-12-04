Weather: cloudy day across the UK with some bright spells

Early fog patches across the southeast of England will slowly clear during this morning. Otherwise it is going to be a rather cloudy day across the UK, but here and there will be some bright or sunny spells.

Many of us will have a totally dry day but there may be one or two showers across western parts of the UK from time to time.

Across England and Wales winds will be light but it is going to turn windier in the far north of Scotland later on in the day.

Top temperature 10 Celsius (50 F).