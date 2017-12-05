Catalan independence: European arrest warrants withdrawn for Carles Puigdemont and aides

European arrest warrants for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four members of his former cabinet have been withdrawn by a Spanish judge.

The group were fighting extradition from Belgium to Spain, where they face rebellion, sedition and embezzlement charges that can be punished with decades in prison under the country's criminal laws.

Mr Puigdemont and his cabinet were unseated in late October and fled the country after regional politicians passed a declaration of independence that Spanish authorities deemed illegal.