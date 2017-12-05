David Davis defends Brexit negotiations as Labour attacks 'embarrassment' of talks

David Davis has face stinging criticism in the House of Commons as he responds to accusations the government's Brexit negotiations had become an "embarrassment" after the talks appeared to break down over the question of Northern Ireland's border.

The Brexit Secretary was responding to an urgent question raised by his Labour counterpart Keir Starmer.

In a thundering exchange, Mr Starmer called for the deadline of 29 March 2019 for the UK to exit the EU to be abandoned, and said the collapse of the talks showed that the "DUP tail is wagging the Tory dog".

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party has propped up the Conservative government since the general election, but on Monday that alliance appeared to allow the DUP to bring talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to a stalemate.