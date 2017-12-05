Donald Trump 'set to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital', say US officials

Donald Trump could recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in hours. Credit: AP

Donald Trump is set to announce that the US recognises the contested city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, according to officials. The US President has also warned Palestine's President that he intend to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv into the holy city, whose Israeli-annexed eastern sector the Palestinians seek as a future capital. The reports have provoked a furious backlash across Arab and Muslim states, which have warned any such move could harm fragile Middle East peace efforts. US officials said that Mr Trump could make a statement claiming Jerusalem's status as the "capital of Israel" within hours. They said they did not expect the president to use the phrase "undivided capital", which would imply Israeli sovereignty over east Jerusalem, which is not recognised by the United Nations.

The contested city is revered as a holy place by Christians, Jews and Muslims alike. Credit: AP

Jerusalem is home to the third-holiest shrine of Islam, along with the holiest site in Judaism and major Christian holy sites. It forms the combustible centre of the Israeli-Arab conflict. A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' office said he had warned Mr Trump that moves to cement Israel's hold on Jerusalem could have dangerous repercussions for Middle East peace efforts, as well as security and stability in the region and the world. Meanwhile, opposition to any US policy change towards Jerusalem is building in the Arab and Muslim world. Any perceived harm to Muslim claims to the city has triggered large-scale protests in the past, both in the Holy Land and across the region. Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, the head of the Arab League, urged the United States to reconsider any recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Such a step would be a "dangerous measure that would have repercussions" across the region, he said during a Cairo meeting of Arab League representatives.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned Trump could trigger tension across the Middle East. Credit: AP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told parliament that US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital was a "red line" and that his country's response "could go as far as us cutting diplomatic ties with Israel". On Monday, the Organisation for Islamic Co-operation, which has 57 member states, said US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital would constitute "naked aggression" against the Muslim and Arab world. Key Washington ally and regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia also spoke out strongly against such a possible step, saying it had "grave and deep concern" about possible recognition. In Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said he reminded Mr Trump in a phone call on Monday night that the fate of Jerusalem should be determined in negotiations on setting up a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Israel has annexed the eastern sector of Jerusalem. Credit: AP

Majdi Khaldi, an Abbas diplomatic adviser, said recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital could end Washington's role as mediator between Israelis and Palestinians. "If the Americans recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, then this would mean they decided, on their own, to distance themselves from efforts to make peace and that they will have no credibility or role in this issue," Mr Khaldi said. Should recognition occur "we will stop our contacts with them because such a step goes against our existence and against the fate of our cause", Mr Khaldi said. "It targets Muslims and Christians alike."

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned they could cut diplomatic ties to the US. Credit: AP

Israeli education minister Naftali Bennett played down the threat, saying that "at the end of the day it is better to have a united Jerusalem than Erdogan's sympathy". East Jerusalem, now home to more than 300,000 Palestinians, was captured by Israel in 1967 and then annexed to its capital, a move most of the international community has not recognised. Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as a future capital. Israel's current government, unlike its predecessors, rejects the idea of partition of the city. Under international consensus and long-standing US policy, the fate of the city is to be determined in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

Trump officials said the timeline of the planned embassy move was not yet clear. Credit: PA