Ed Sheeran tops Spotify's most streamed artist list of 2017
Ed Sheeran has been named Spotify's most streamed artist of 2017 in its annual Year in Music top lists.
The streaming service announced that Sheeran came out on top globally and remains the most popular artist on Spotify with 47 million monthly listeners.
His third studio album 'Divide' was the most streamed album of the year with 3.1 billion streams.
And his single 'Shape Of You' became the most streamed track of all time on Spotify with more than 1.4 billion streams.
Chief content officer Stefan Blom said: "Ed Sheeran absolutely dominated this year with the release of his record-breaking album, Divide.
"There is no doubt that 2017 was The Year of Ed Sheeran, and we are thrilled that so many millions of music fans have discovered, listened to, and shared his music on Spotify. Congratulations to Ed on an amazing achievement."
Drake, who was named the most streamed artists of 2015 and 2016, was pushed down to the second most popular on Spotify.
TOP GLOBAL ARTISTS
- Ed Sheeran
- Drake
- The Weeknd
- Kendrick Lamar
- The Chainsmokers
- Luis Fonsi
- Coldplay
- Future & Young Thug
- Imagine Dragons
- Bruno Mars
Three of Sheeran's tracks were in the 10 most streamed records by UK users in 2017.
Latin music proved to be a popular genre this year, increasing by 110% with 'Despacito' by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber, named as Spotify's Song of the Summer.
TOP 10 TRACKS OF 2017
- Shape of You, Ed Sheeran
- Despacito, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
- Castle on the Hill, Ed Sheeran
- Unforgettable, French Montana and Swae Lee
- Galway Girl, Ed Sheeran
- I'm The One, DJ Khaled
- Symphony, Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
- You Don't Know Me, Jax Jones
- Wild Thoughts, DJ Khaled
- Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay