Ed Sheeran tops Spotify's most streamed artist list of 2017

Ed Sheeran has been named Spotify's most streamed artist of 2017 in its annual Year in Music top lists.

The streaming service announced that Sheeran came out on top globally and remains the most popular artist on Spotify with 47 million monthly listeners.

His third studio album 'Divide' was the most streamed album of the year with 3.1 billion streams.

And his single 'Shape Of You' became the most streamed track of all time on Spotify with more than 1.4 billion streams.