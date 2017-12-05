Jon Venables: Attorney general probes possible online leak of child killer's identity

The Attorney General is probing the possible online leak of the new identity of child killer Jon Venables.

Venables and Robert Thompson abducted, tortured and killed two-year old James Bulger in 1993. Both boys were 10 at the time.

Claims suggest the name of Venables was revealed via social media.

Identifying either killer would be breach an anonymity order put in place before their release from prison in 2001.

"We have received a complaint that the anonymity order has been breached and we are investigating," a spokesman for the Attorney General's office said.

Two men who posted images they claimed to be of Venables and Thompson in 2013 were given nine-month sentences, suspended for 15 months.

Venables has returned to prison twice since his 2001 release, in both cases for possessing indecent images of children.