Netflix 'House of Cards' to resume production without Kevin Spacey

Netflix show House of Cards will begin production of its final season next year without its star Kevin Spacey.

The Hollywood Reporter said Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos had announced that production on the popular political drama - put on hold in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment made against Spacey - would resume.

"We are excited to bring closure to fans," he was quoted as saying at a conference.

Work on an eight-episode sixth season, the show's last, with Robin Wright as the lead, is set to begin early in the year.

It is not known when the eight-episode series will air.

Scotland Yard is investigating Spacey, who was artistic director at London's Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015, over two allegations of sexual assault.

He also faces claims of "on-set sexual misconduct" by members of the House Of Cards production crew.