Profumo affair's Christine Keeler dies aged 75

Christine Keeler has died aged 75. Credit: PA

Christine Keeler, the woman at the centre of the Perfumo affair, has died aged 75. Ms Keeler helped bring down a failing Tory Government thanks to her part in the Profumo affair, which rocked the Establishment and convulsed Westminster in 1963. John Profumo was was forced to resign as War Secretary and quit Parliament all together after the story of sex, intrigue and espionage emerged.

John Profumo was forced to resign. Credit: PA

A world of sex, horse-play, drinking orgies and spying in high places was revealed, as Ms Keeler shared her favours with Mr Profumo and Commander Eugene Ivanov, a Russian intelligence officer and the Soviet assistant naval attache in London. The result of a call-girl sleeping with both the War Secretary and a Soviet spy was serious security breaches.

