Rail fares to rise by 3.4% in January

Train fares will rise by an average of 3.4% next month, the largest hike in five years.

The passenger watchdog and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union hit out at the increase, which comes into effect from January 2.

Announcing the rise, industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said more than 97p in every pound from fares goes back into improving and running the railway.

The Government uses the previous July's Retail Prices Index measure of inflation to determine increases in regulated fares, which was 3.6%. These are around half of all tickets and include season tickets on most commuter routes and some off-peak return tickets on long-distance journeys.

Train operating companies set the prices of other tickets but are bound by competition rules.

Passengers can find the new fares and buy tickets online and at ticket offices from today.