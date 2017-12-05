Three men charged over murder of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia

A Maltese court has charged three men with the murder of investigative journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia.

All three have pleaded not guilty, according to reports. The men also face accusations of possessing bomb-making materials and weapons. Seven others have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb soon after leaving her home near Mosta on October 16. She was known for her investigative reporting, which focused on corruption, including among Malta's elite.

The three main suspects arrived at court under a heavy police escort on Tuesday. Ms Caruana Galizia's husband, Peter, attended the hearing.

A€1 million reward for information on journalist's murder was on offer follow Ms Caruana Galizia's death.