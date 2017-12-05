Warning to parents as paedophiles increasingly target children on live streams

The NCA said they had saved 245 children by making 192 arrests. Credit: PA

Sex offenders are increasingly using live video streaming platforms online to groom, blackmail and abuse their victims - many of who are children. In just one week in October, nearly 200 suspected paedophiles were arrested in a UK-wide operation. These 192 arrests, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said, had saved 245 children from harm. Nearly a third of these cases involved the most serious offences including live streaming, blackmail and grooming and 18 of those arrested were said to be in a position of trust, working in areas such as teaching, healthcare and criminal justice. Police are warning that suspects are using live streaming to bombard their targets with comments, using dares, threats or the offer of rewards, to try and manipulate them into nudity on a webcam. On Tuesday, the NCA and the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) launched a campaign to encourage parents to be aware of the dangers of live streaming and warn their children of the risks, as well as appealing for internet companies to do more to help.

Police are appealing for parents' help in keeping children safe online. Credit: PA

NPCC Lead for Child Protection, Chief Constable Simon Bailey, said: "In just one week, police forces and the NCA arrested 192 offenders on suspicion of child sexual abuse offences and prevented 245 children from coming to harm. "We will keep working together to do this, adapting our approach so that nowhere online is safe for people out to groom children or view them being abused. "But we also need help. "We need internet companies to help us stop access to sexual abuse images and videos and prevent abuse happening on their platforms. "We need parents and carers to talk to their children about healthy relationships and staying safe online."

Schools will be given new material to educate children about online dangers. Credit: PA

An online survey, answered by 927 people, found 84% said they were alert to the online threats children faced but 58% are unsure if they their internet security is strong enough and 30% said they had not spoken to their child about web safety in the last month. "We know that as children's online habits change, offenders are adapting with them," the NCA's head of safeguarding Zoe Hilton said. "These individuals are learning how young people communicate online and are using this knowledge to contact, befriend and abuse them. "It's great to see that so many parents are aware of the potential dangers children face online, but with this campaign we're asking them to make sure they familiarise themselves with their children's online behaviour and keep that knowledge up to date. "Offenders will take advantage of the fact that young peoples' inhibitions are lower online so we're also encouraging parents to talk to their children about what a healthy relationship looks like and how to spot when someone might not be who they say they are." In a bid to better educate children about the potential dangers they may face online, an animated video will be released online, schools will be given classroom materials and new guidance for both parents and children on the risks posed by live streaming will also be available from the NCA CEOP's education programme Thinkuknow.

Talk to your child about the dangers they face online, to help keep them safe. Credit: PA

How to keep your children safe online: