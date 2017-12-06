- ITV Report
-
May insists there will be no return to 'hard' Irish border amid a deadlock in the Brexit talks
Theresa May has pledged to protect the "constitutional integrity" of the UK in a bid to break a deadlock in Brexit talks over the Irish border.
During Prime Minister's Questions, she told MPs: "We will ensure there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic."
It comes after Mrs May was forced to pull out of a potential deal with the EU after meeting fierce resistance from Democratic Unionists about a proposal for there to be continued "regulatory alignment".
The party said it will not accept any Brexit deal that "separates" Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK with a hard border.
Earlier, the prime minister spoke by telephone to its leader Arlene Foster, who has said the party got a "big shock" when shown the proposed text of Mrs May's offer to the EU on Monday, hours before the parties hoped to announce an agreement.
"We that knew we couldn't sign up to anything that was in the text that would allow a border to develop in the Irish sea," she added.
Mrs May had expected to speak to Mrs Foster on Tuesday but the call did not take place.
ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said the phone call between Mrs May and the DUP leader was a "gesture" and no progress had been made over the border issue.
He added that the government's hopes to conclude a deal by Sunday appeared to be "ambitious".
With Brexit dominating Prime Minister's Questions, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn labelled the Government's approach a "shambles".
Mr Corbyn also said there were "1.5 billion reasons why" Mrs May should have shared details of the Irish border proposals with the DUP, in a nod to her minority government's Westminster pact.
The PM was heckled as she said "very good progress" was being made in the Brexit talks before asserting the Government believed it could get a deal "that is right for the whole United Kingdom".
Mrs May also faced further heckling as she noted European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker had said there were "still a couple of things" being negotiated.
The EU insists trade negotiations can begin only after "sufficient progress" has been made on the three key divorce issues of the Irish border, citizens' rights, and the UK's exit bill.
Mrs May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker hope to reconvene later this week for more talks ahead of the summit of the European Council on December 14.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has called on the EU to give an immediate green light to talks on post-Brexit trade relations, rather than insisting on waiting for a breakthrough over the Irish border.
"We will come up with a solution, but the important thing is that that solution can only be discovered in the context of discussions on the end-state of the UK's relations with the rest of the EU.
He added: "What I would say is that the best way to sort it out is to get on to the second phase of the negotiations, where all these difficult issues can be properly teased out, thrashed out and solved."