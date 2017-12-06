May insists there will be no return to 'hard' Irish border amid a deadlock in the Brexit talks

Theresa May has pledged to protect the "constitutional integrity" of the UK in a bid to break a deadlock in Brexit talks over the Irish border.

During Prime Minister's Questions, she told MPs: "We will ensure there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic."

It comes after Mrs May was forced to pull out of a potential deal with the EU after meeting fierce resistance from Democratic Unionists about a proposal for there to be continued "regulatory alignment".

The party said it will not accept any Brexit deal that "separates" Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK with a hard border.

Earlier, the prime minister spoke by telephone to its leader Arlene Foster, who has said the party got a "big shock" when shown the proposed text of Mrs May's offer to the EU on Monday, hours before the parties hoped to announce an agreement.

"We that knew we couldn't sign up to anything that was in the text that would allow a border to develop in the Irish sea," she added.