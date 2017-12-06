Davis admits no overall assessments of impact of Brexit have been carried out

Brexit Secretary David Davis has admitted the government has not carried out an overall assessment of the impact of Britain leaving the European Union.

Appearing in front of the Exiting the European Union Committee, Mr Davis made the admission after being asked by its chair Hilary Benn why no assessments had been submitted ahead of the session.

Last week, Mr Davis gave the committee 850 pages of what he terms "sectoral analyses" but no forecasts of the Brexit impact.

Mr Benn said: "Is the reason you have not handed over the assessments because you don't have them, is that correct?"

Mr Davis replied: "The sectoral analysis that were started back in 2016 are essentially looking at what the industries consist of, looking at the size of them in terms of revenue, capital, and employment and so on.

"Looking at their involvement in the European markets, looking at their regulatory structure and so on."

He added: "Now it's all very useful and it's the under-pinning of a lot of policy but it's not a forecast of the outcome of leaving the European Union or indeed various options there of."