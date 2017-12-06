Gig economy worker 'blacklisted' after employment rights court case

A man working in the "gig economy" believes he has been blacklisted by a courier company for campaigning for workers' rights.

Cycle courier Andrew Boxer took the company he previously worked for to court in the spring in a bid to win employment rights - and won.

Last month he was taken on by courier Addison Lee and was working for them until someone recognised him as a result of his court case and he was told he could no longer work there.

"It was quite a shocking experience," he told ITV News. "They didn't want to associate themselves with me."