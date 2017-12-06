- ITV Report
-
Gig economy worker 'blacklisted' after employment rights court case
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Joanna Partridge
A man working in the "gig economy" believes he has been blacklisted by a courier company for campaigning for workers' rights.
Cycle courier Andrew Boxer took the company he previously worked for to court in the spring in a bid to win employment rights - and won.
Last month he was taken on by courier Addison Lee and was working for them until someone recognised him as a result of his court case and he was told he could no longer work there.
"It was quite a shocking experience," he told ITV News. "They didn't want to associate themselves with me."
More than a million people in the UK work in the gig economy - casual, often irregular work usually found through online platforms - and many have been fighting for more rights from their employers.
The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain says Mr Boxer is now being blacklisted.
In a statement, Addison Lee said: "Addison Lee is committed to fair and respectful treatment of all its contractors. Mr Boxer has never made a formal complaint to us. We are now reviewing the matter and it would be wrong to comment further until that review is complete."