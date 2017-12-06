Mild and windy today, turning significantly colder nationwide on Thursday

A mild and windy day today with gales developing through the Irish Sea and across northwest Scotland, as outbreaks of rain arrive in the north and west. Elsewhere, generally cloudy although some brightness to the east of higher ground.

Windy for all with rain overnight, heavy at times, steadily spreading southeastwards. Mild across England and Wales, but turning significantly colder elsewhere, with wintry showers in the northwest by dawn.

Storm Caroline will bring storm force winds across Scotland on Thursday, combined with frequent snow showers and blizzard conditions. Elsewhere, windy and brighter, but turning much colder once rain clears the south.