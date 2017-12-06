'National scandal' of 128,000 children waking up homeless on Christmas Day

Some 128,000 children in the UK will wake up homeless on Christmas day, the highest number in a decade, according to a housing charity.

Shelter's chief executive Polly Neate said the figure, which has jumped by two-thirds since 2011, is a "national scandal".

Many homeless families are put into temporary accommodation by local authorities, often sharing a single room with parents sleeping in the same bed as their children.

It can cause families "psychological turmoil", Shelter's report said, with children experiencing anxiety, shame and fear.

Several parents also said their child's mental and physical health had declined since they became homeless - citing bed bug infestations, broken heating, and stress.

Ellie, 15, told Shelter about the problems of living in a cramped room with her whole family.

She said: "It's hard to concentrate at school because there's the worry about coming home. It's just stressful.

"There's nowhere we can relax or get any privacy. Before it was much better.

"We had our own home right near school and right near our friends. We all had our own rooms and a cooker and a fridge. We could eat proper meals. I just want it to be like it was before."

Almost half of families in England placed into B&Bs stay beyond the legal six-week limit, the charity added.