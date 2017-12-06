Storm Caroline brings gales for northern areas

Rain for western and northern parts, heavy at times, particularly over higher ground, moving southeast during the night. A mild night for most, but turning colder in the northwest. Windy for most, and stormy in the far northwest later.

Storm Caroline will bring storm force winds across Scotland on Thursday, combined with frequent snow showers. Mild, wet and windy across England and Wales at first, turning brighter and colder later.

Windy and bitterly cold by the end of the week with frequent snow showers in the north and west on Friday. Sunny spells elsewhere. Showers easing on Saturday, before rain, sleet and snow arrives during Sunday.