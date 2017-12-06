Weather warnings issued as Storm Caroline expected to bring winds of up to 90mph

Weather warnings have been issued as parts of the UK are braced for winds of up to 90mph, causing potential danger to life, with the arrival of Storm Caroline.

The storm is also expected to bring to an end the mild weather seen in recent days, with plummeting temperatures, snow and blizzard conditions forecast for parts of Britain later this week.

The Met Office has issued an amber "be prepared" warning for northern Scotland for the entirety of Thursday, warning of strong winds.

It continued that windy weather could cause travel disruptions and power cuts in some areas.

A yellow "be aware" warning has also been issued for southern Scotland and the north of Northern Ireland between 6am and 6pm on Thursday.

The Met Office said wind gusts of 70mph to 80mph are expected widely in northern Scotland, with gusts of up to 90mph possible in exposed areas, while southern Scotland is likely to see winds of between 60mph and 70mph, with gusts of up to 80mph in exposed areas and on high ground.

It said: "Flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life. Some damage to buildings is possible, such as tiles blowing off roofs.

"Longer journey times and cancellations are likely as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected. There is a good chance that power cuts may also occur.

"Large waves are expected and beach material may be thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties."