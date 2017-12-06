Time Person of the Year goes to sexual abuse 'Silence Breakers'

The "Silence Breakers" - people who shared their experiences of sexual abuse and harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations - have been named Time Magazine's Person of the Year 2017.

The movement is closely associated with the Twitter campaign #MeToo that began after actress-activist Alyssa Milano tweeted: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet."

It was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours by people sharing their stories and denouncing sexual harassment.

But Time says the hashtag is "part of the picture, but not all of it".

"This is the fastest moving social change we've seen in decades," editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said.