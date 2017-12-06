PC James Dixon: Tributes paid to 'Road Wars' police officer killed in motorcycle crash

A police officer who appeared in the TV show Road Wars has been killed in a motorcycle crash.

Colleagues described him as a "hugely respected officer" and said they were "devastated" at the news.

PC Dixon, 39, died in a collision involving the motorcycle he was riding and a car.

The passenger in the car, a 91-year-old woman, was also killed.

The driver of the vehicle was injured in the incident and has been taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Francis Habgood said: “My officers, staff and I were devastated to hear the very sad news about our colleague PC James Dixon, aged 39 and the 91-year-old woman who died as a result of a road collision yesterday (5/12).

“James was a hugely respected officer, serving with the force for 18 years in a variety of roles including in Local Policing, Roads Policing and Force Intelligence and Specialist Operations.