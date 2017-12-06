US recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Donald Trump confirms

Donald Trump has announced the US will be the first country to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, defying warnings the decision could increase tension in the region.

In a speech in Washington DC, Mr Trump said: "It's time to officially recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."

Mr Trump confirmed his oft-repeated campaign promise to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in his speech in on Wednesday.

The move provoked condemnation from world leaders with many fearing the president's decision could derail the fragile Middle East peace process.

Mr Trump's plan also undermines the US's role as a mediator in Israel-Palestine negotiations.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital as an "historic day" and an "important step towards peace".