Which are the best companies to work for in the UK?

Internet giant Google has been named the best place to work in the UK by a jobs site.

Benefits including free food and medical costs helped it to the top of a list compiled by Glassdoor.

The website used information from employees to draw up a list of the most recommended workplaces across the country, covering pay, benefits and other issues such as flexibility.

Google came on top, followed by Anglian Water, social housing group Bromford, Facebook and cloud computing company Salesforce.

The best places to work, according to Glassdoor, are: