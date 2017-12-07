A much colder day as the winds whip up and arctic air arrives

Stormy for Scotland with dangerous damaging winds in excess of 80mph and big battering winds for the coasts. With rain, hail, sleet and snow there'll be blizzards over the hills and high ground.

Windy elsewhere and mostly dry as cloud and rain clears from the south-east taking mild air with it.

Turning colder as temperatures slide away - very chilly with short lived clearer skies and a bitter wind chill.

Frosty and icy tonight as temperatures fall below freeing with blustery winds blowing sleet and snow through the north and west.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast