Australian parliament votes to allow same-sex marriage

Credit: AP

Australia's parliament has voted to allow same-sex marriage across the nation. The House of Representatives passed the bill to change the definition of marriage from solely between a man and a woman to "a union of two people". The parliamentary vote followed a non-binding postal survey in which Australians overwhelmingly voted in favour of the change, with a turnout of 79.5%.

The parliamentary votes were not counted because the majority was not questioned. The law will likely take effect in about a month, with the first weddings expected about a month later. Amendments meant to safeguard freedoms of speech and religion for gay-marriage opponents were all rejected, though those issues may be considered later.

Credit: PA

The government has appointed a panel to examine how to safeguard religious freedoms once gay marriage is a reality in Australia.

It is now our job as members of Parliament to pass a fair bill that does not extend or create any new discriminations. It is a strong bill that already strikes the right balance between equality and freedom of religion. – Warren Entsch MP