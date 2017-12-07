Watchdog investigates election spending of Jeremy Corbyn-backing Momentum movement

An investigation has been launched into whether the Jeremy Corbyn-backing Momentum movement breached spending rules at this year's general election.

The UK's democracy watchdog, the Electoral Commission, said its probe would look into whether Momentum's spending breached the limits for non-party campaigners in national elections.

It will also consider whether returns submitted by the group accurately recorded donations and payments relating to the 2017 campaign.

The Momentum movement was founded in 2015 as a grassroots movement to support Mr Corbyn's leadership of the Labour Party.