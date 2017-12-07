Grenfell Tower: Four out of five families face spending Christmas without a permanent home

Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire have called for "urgent action" after it was revealed four out of five families made homeless by the disaster face Christmas without a permanent home.

The deadly blaze, which killed 71 in June, left 208 households in need of rehoming. Six months later, 118 household are in either emergency accommodation or are staying with loved ones, Kensington and Chelsea Council said on Tuesday. Some 48 household have accepted the offer of a permanent house, but have yet to move in.

The local authority had previously said every survivor would be out of emergency rooms by Christmas.

Immediately after the fire, Theresa May said everyone left destitute would be in temporary new homes within three weeks.

"First it was three weeks, then six months now they are saying a year,” Shahin Sadafi, chairman of Grenfell United - an elected body set up by survivors and bereaved relatives, said.

"For the survivors and affected families it seems like one broken promise after another. At this rate it could take the council almost two years to re-home people.

"We are talking about people who have been through the traumatic events and have lost so much, stuck in hotel rooms and make-do accommodation. No one can even start to rebuild their lives until they are in a place they can call home.

"It's been six months and we're now just a fortnight away from Christmas. It's not too late to put this right but it needs urgent action now."