Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision a 'declaration of war' on Palestinians, Hamas leader says

Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital was like a "declaration of war" on Palestinians, militant Islamist group Hamas' leader said as he called for a new uprising.

Ismail Haniyeh said there should be a new "Intifada" against the "Zionist enemy".

"This decision has killed the peace process, has killed the Oslo [accord], has killed the settlement process," he said in a speech in Gaza City on Thursday.

Mr Trump broke with decades of US foreign policy on Wednesday, when he said the US would recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The US president's decision sparked international condemnation and protests.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the US could no longer act as a broker in the peace process.

The UK, France, Turkey and Saudi Arabia were among those to oppose the decision.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as an "historic day" and an "important step towards peace".