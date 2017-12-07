Lords report warns leaving EU without a deal would be 'deeply damaging' to the UK

A report by the Lords has warned the UK would be "deeply damaged" by a no-deal Brexit.

The Lords EU Committee found that withdrawing without an agreement would not only hit the economy, but impact counter-terrorism, nuclear safeguards and aviation.

It is "difficult, if not impossible, to envisage a worse outcome for the UK" than a no-deal scenario, the report said, adding the impact on trade would be "grave", and UK ports would be "overwhelmed" by customs checks.

The report also said the “overwhelming weight of evidence” suggests leaving the EU by March 2019 “will be impossible" and enshrining that date into UK law would “not be in the national interest."

Peers argue that the Government should extend UK membership of the EU for a limited period, or at least set a withdrawal date much later than March 2019 to ensure a secure legal basis for a transition period.

The report urged the Government to abandon its "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" stance on talks because any last-minute failure to ratify a deal would result in a "chaotic Brexit," while concern was expressed for a "bare bones" deal, saying such a move would also be "very bad."