May holds late-night Brexit talks as hopes raised of Irish border deal

Theresa May is engaged in a flurry of diplomacy which could continue through the night and has fuelled speculation that a Brexit agreement on maintaining a soft Irish border could be edging closer.

The announcement that European Council president Donald Tusk will make a statement on Brexit early on Friday morning has added to talk that the Prime Minister had made progress

On Thursday evening, Mrs May spoke to European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker, after he had phoned Irish PM Leo Varadkar.

Mr Juncker's chief spokesman Margaritis Schinas said after the calls that an early morning meeting and "press point" was "possible", but added: "We are making progress but not yet fully there. Talks are continuing throughout the night."

A Number 10 spokesman also confirmed the calls, adding: "Discussions about taking forward the Brexit process are ongoing."

A UK Government source said: "We're not there yet."

A spokeswoman for Mr Tusk confirmed he would make a statement at 7.50am Brussels time (6.50am UK time) - before the London Stock Exchange opens - but would not give further details.

Under-pressure Mrs May had been hoping to make a new offer by Friday on the Irish border to satisfy both Dublin and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which props up her Government.