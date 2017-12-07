Naples pizza makers celebrate Unesco recognition

Naples is home to some 3,000 pizzaiulo. Credit: PA

Neapolitan pizza making has received Unesco recognition due to its importance to humanity. The art of the Neapolitan pizza maker, or "pizzaiuolo", was one of 33 traditional practices from around the world that have been added to the UN cultural organisations's list of "forms of expression" that are of importance to humanity. Pizza makers in the Italian city celebrated the recognition of their "intangible cultural heritage of humanity" by throwing dough up in the air in the streets and plan to give away free pizzas next week at a massive street party.

Each Neapolitan pizza is made by hand. Credit: PA

According to Italian Agriculture minister Maurizio Martina, the art of the pizzaiuolo "involves Italian know-how based on experience, gestures and traditional knowledge passed on from generation to generation". He added that the campaign, begun in 2009, marked the first time Unesco had recognised a profession linked to food production. Massimo Boddi, whose Univerde Foundation was responsible for gathering signatures to launch the successful bid, said the recognition was an important victory of "tradition over globalisation" since each pizza is made by hand individually.

Neapolitan pizzas are cooked in wood fired ovens. Credit: PA