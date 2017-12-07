NHS chiefs warn of mounting pressure on health service going into winter months

Britain’s National Health Service faces "severe pressure" this winter with an increase in demand for services related to flu, norovirus, and respiratory conditions, health service experts have warned.

NHS Providers, a trade organisation for NHS health workers, said the service was "not where it would want to be" heading into the colder months, and that occupancy rates for beds are already running above the recommended safety levels.

In a briefing paper, NHS Providers said NHS Trusts were preparing for winter but there are still "risks" in the system, including a more virulent flu strain, problems with capacity, workforce shortages and pressurised finances.

The paper further warned that this year's flu strain was "potentially the worst we have seen in two decades."

Other problems included shortages of key staff groups including paramedics, GPs and A & E consultants and nurses.

NHS Providers said some steps had been taken to mitigate winter problems, including more money to deal with seasonal pressures.

However, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: "Winter always presents a big challenge to the NHS.

"Last year the pressures were intolerable. Services were stretched up to, and in some places beyond breaking point.This time preparations have never been more thorough.

"But we have to recognise we are not where we would want to be as we head into winter. The NHS is already under severe pressure, and while the additional funding in the recent Budget is welcome, it has come very late to be used to maximum effect.

"We cannot say with certainty how tough this winter will be, but the likelihood is that services will be sorely tested. We must hope the considerable efforts to curb the impact of flu are successful."