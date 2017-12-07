- ITV Report
Sir Quentin Blake launches House of Illustration fundraising auction
- Video report by ITV News reporter Martha Fairlie
Sir Quentin Blake is among a number of illustrators to have designed new book covers for a collection of rare first editions.
The books will be auctioned by Sotheby's in December to raise money for the House of Illustration based in London.
A number of books including Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, Franz Kafka's The Metamorphosis, Lewis Carroll's Through the Looking Glass, J.D. Salinger's The Catcher in the Rye, Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book, T.S. Eliot's The Waste Land, D.H. Lawrence's Sons and Lovers and George Orwell's Animal Farm will all be available to purchase at auction.
He is worried art is being squeezed out of the curriculum and illustrations could be an easy way in to understand art.
Sir Quentin, who has worked on Roald Dahl books, expressed the importance of art and illustrations for all, he told ITV News: "We have two languages: one is words, one is pictures and that is a way of expressing yourself and finding out who you are."
Other illustrators who have worked on the project include Peter Blake, Peter Capaldi, Lauren Child, Maggi Hambling, Stephen Jones, Raymond Pettibon, Paula Rego, Gerald Scarfe and Axel Scheffler.
Sir Quentin chose to design a cover for The Hunchback of Notre Dame, one of his favourites books.