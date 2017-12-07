Sir Quentin Blake launches House of Illustration fundraising auction

Sir Quentin Blake is among a number of illustrators to have designed new book covers for a collection of rare first editions.

The books will be auctioned by Sotheby's in December to raise money for the House of Illustration based in London.

A number of books including Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, Franz Kafka's The Metamorphosis, Lewis Carroll's Through the Looking Glass, J.D. Salinger's The Catcher in the Rye, Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book, T.S. Eliot's The Waste Land, D.H. Lawrence's Sons and Lovers and George Orwell's Animal Farm will all be available to purchase at auction.