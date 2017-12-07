UK City of Culture: The five candidates

The next UK City of Culture will be named on Thursday evening as Hull's year-long celebration nears an end.

Coventry, Paisley, Stoke-on-Trent, Sunderland and Swansea are in the running for the title - which is credited with attracting major investment to former winners - in 2021.

The announcement will be made in Hull during the BBC's The One Show.

The competition is held every four years, with Derry-Londonderry the first winner in 2013.

Despite the title, the award is not restricted only to cities and Scottish representative Paisley is the first town to make the final shortlist.

Here, we profile the five candidates in the running.