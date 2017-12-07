- ITV Report
Weather: Storm force winds across Scotland combined with frequent snow showers
Storm Caroline will bring storm force winds across Scotland combined with frequent snow showers, resulting in blizzard conditions at times.
It will be mild, wet and windy across England and Wales at first, turning brighter and colder later with snow showers, mainly in western and central areas but occasionally more widespread at times. Turning colder with maximum afternoon temperatures of 9 Celsius (48F).