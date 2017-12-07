Wenger hails 'stylish' Arsenal after 700th win as boss against BATE Borisov

Arsene Wenger hailed a "stylish" win as his Arsenal side hammered BATE Borisov to wrack up his 700th victory as Gunners boss.

Arsenal were already assured of their place in Monday's round of 32 draw after securing top spot in Group H ahead of an impressive 6-0 win over the Belarusian champions in front of a sparse Emirates Stadium crowd.

Mathieu Debuchy, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere and Mohamed Elneny all got on the score-sheet while Denis Polyakov scored an own goal and Olivier Giroud converted a penalty.

Arsenal, who could draw the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Napoli or Celtic in the draw for the knockout stages, were comfortable throughout as less than 30,000 fans watched on - a record low for the Emirates.

Wenger was pleased to toast his landmark win and felt his players delivered it in style.

"I believe that it was done in a stylish way and in a technically-high quality game from our side," he said.

"You can say the opponent was not at the level of the Premier League and I would agree with you but you can only do your job and that's what we did, in a convincing way with remarkable spirit and finished well the job in this group stage."

Wenger said he respected those fans who stayed away from a game that carried little to no importance on Arsenal's season and pointed to the kind of dead rubber games produced by group-stage competition.

"I think you forget about that once you are on the pitch," he said when asked about the low attendance.