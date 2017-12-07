Brisk north winds bring sleet and snow

Arctic air arrives on bitter biting northerly winds as temperatures falling below freezing - turning frosty and icy. Windy with damaging gusts and gales for Scotland and blustery downpours with hail, sleet and snow into the north and west. Increasingly there'll be rain for coasts and sleet and snow elsewhere - with more snow into the first stages of tomorrow morning leaving a wintry scene for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England, Wales, the Midlands and West Country. Elsewhere beautifully bright clear and crisp with stunning sunshine, albeit weak winter sunshine. Barely above freezing and feeling terribly cold in a biting wind chill.