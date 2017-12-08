14 UN peacekeepers killed and 40 wounded in Democratic Republic of the Congo attack

The attack took place in North Kivu in the eastern region of Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Fourteen peacekeepers have been killed and more than 40 wounded in an attack by rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a United Nations spokesman said. Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq described it as a "huge" attack in North Kivu province and said that at least five Congolese soldiers had also been killed. It is the worst violence against the mission in the Central African country in years. "It's a very huge attack, certainly the worst in recent memory," Mr Haq said. Mr Haq said the peacekeepers are mainly from the Tanzanian contingent and blamed the attack on rebels based in neighbouring Uganda.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix said he was 'outraged' by the attack. Credit: AP

UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said he is "outraged" by the attack and that medical evacuations are ongoing. The base is approximately 27 miles from the town of Beni which has reportedly been repeatedly hit by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group. Radio Okapi, which is linked to the peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO, citing military forces said fighting at the base on Thursday lasted four hours. It is home to the peacekeeping mission's rapid intervention force which has a rare mandate to go on the offensive.

DRC President Joseph Kabila. Credit: AP