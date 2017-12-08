Amber and yellow weather warnings issued as more snow and windy conditions to hit the UK

People enjoying the white stuff in the grounds of Stormont Estate, Belfast. Credit: PA

As parts of the UK and Ireland woke up to a blanket of snow on Friday, forecasters warn that the wintry conditions could continue throughout the weekend. Up to 20cm (8ins) will fall in Northern parts of England, the Midlands, Scotland, north Wales and Northern Ireland on Friday, caused by an Arctic airflow in the wake of Storm Caroline.

Ribblehead Viaduct in Yorkshire at sunrise. Credit: PA

And the Met Office has issued yellow and amber warnings for the weekend as the wintry weather continues and is set to move to central parts of England. On Saturday, forecasters said that snow will continue to fall in the northern parts of the UK and icy surfaces are likely to be hazardous on the roads. On Sunday, a spell of heavy snow is predicted over central parts of the UK which could lead to road, rail and air travel delays, the Met Office said.

Sheep in a snow-covered field in Ireland. Credit: PA

Met Office meteorologist John West said: "We saw a fairly consistent stream of snow showers overnight, and there will be a constant feed throughout the day. "We could see some fairly significant accumulations. Broadly speaking we're looking at 2cm to 5cm, but in more exposed areas we could see 10cm to 20cm. "It will also be bitterly cold, with highs of 2C or 3C outside those snow showers. But the wind chill is going to make it feel sub-zero."

James Atkinson a milkman for Dales Dairies makes his deliveries in the Hawes area of the Yorkshire Dales. Credit: PA

The white stuff's arrival was embraced by some who took to sledging or capturing pictures for social media.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

However, the weather resulted in misery for others - bringing 90mph gales and leaving an Arctic air flow in its wake, sending temperatures plummeting. Schools in the Highlands closed and more rural areas saw road closures.

A dog braves the elements as the DFDS King Seaways arrives at the mouth of the River Tyne. Credit: PA

And some 18,000 homes across Scotland had power cuts, according to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks, with all but 500 restored to service. Customers were warned to remain prepared for the possibility of further disruption. Highways England advised road users intending to travel through the West Midlands and the North West of England to check the forecast and road conditions before they travel, with the threat of disruption throughout the weekend.

A gritter that slid off the road near Trefnant in Denbighshire, Wales. Credit: PA/Eluned Yaxley