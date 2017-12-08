- ITV Report
-
European Union and UK reach Brexit deal
The European Union and the UK have reached a deal in the first phase of the Brexit talks.
"Sufficient progress" has been made to move discussions onto trade and the transition to a post-Brexit relationship, the European Commission is recommending to the European Council.
The leaders of the 27 other EU nations will now decide next week whether to allow talks to move forward.
At a joint press conference with Theresa May early on Friday morning, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he was "confident" they would do so.
Mrs May said intensive talks over the past few days had delivered "a hard-won agreement in all our interests".
The prime minister said the agreement would guarantee the rights of three million EU citizens in the UK "enshrined in UK law and enforced by British courts".
She said that it included a financial settlement which was "fair to the British taxpayer" and a guarantee that there will be "no hard border" between Northern Ireland and the Republic, preserving the "constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom".
Mrs May added that the agreement between the UK and the Commission, being published in a joint report, would offer "welcome certainty" to businesses.
- Watch the press conference from Brussels here:
Speaking about Britain's impending departure from the EU, Mr Juncker said: "I will always be sad about this development, but now we must start looking to the future, a future in which the UK will remain a close friend and ally."
Mrs May and Brexit minister David Davis arrived in Brussels to meet with Mr Juncker and the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier shortly before 6am GMT.
The meeting followed a flurry of diplomacy by Mrs May late on Thursday.
Ahead of the press conference in an apparent sign that a deal had been done, Mr Juncker's head of cabinet Martin Selmayr tweeted a photograph of white smoke gushing from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel - the traditional way of signalling that a new Pope has been chosen.