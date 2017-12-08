European Union and UK reach Brexit deal

The European Union and the UK have reached a deal in the first phase of the Brexit talks.

"Sufficient progress" has been made to move discussions onto trade and the transition to a post-Brexit relationship, the European Commission is recommending to the European Council.

The leaders of the 27 other EU nations will now decide next week whether to allow talks to move forward.

At a joint press conference with Theresa May early on Friday morning, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he was "confident" they would do so.

Mrs May said intensive talks over the past few days had delivered "a hard-won agreement in all our interests".