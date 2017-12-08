Brexit: How the final hours of negotiations played out

The deal means that the next phase of Brexit talks can begin on trade and the transition to a post-Brexit relationship, so long as the leaders of the remaining EU 27 leaders agree, something the European Commission is recommending.

The European Union and the UK have reached a deal in the first phase of Brexit negotiations.

In a bid to reach the deal, Theresa May, Brexit Secretary David Davis, and chief of staff Gavin Barwell worked late into the night in order to achieve an agreement on the terms of the UK's withdrawal from the EU, as the Number 10 staff Christmas party took place in the building around them.

The agreement comes just days after a mooted agreement between the UK and EU on divorce issues including the Irish border, which would allow talks to progress to the future trade relationship, was torpedoed on Monday by the DUP.

The party objected to plans for "regulatory alignment" between Northern Ireland and the Republic to maintain a soft border between the two, arguing it would amount to the drawing of a new frontier with the UK mainland in the Irish Sea.

Once the final details of the agreement had been agreed and the Prime Minister had taken a short nap, she travelled to RAF Northolt for a pre-dawn flight to Brussels where she finalised the deal with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier.