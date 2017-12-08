- ITV Report
Brexit: How the final hours of negotiations played out
The European Union and the UK have reached a deal in the first phase of Brexit negotiations.
The deal means that the next phase of Brexit talks can begin on trade and the transition to a post-Brexit relationship, so long as the leaders of the remaining EU 27 leaders agree, something the European Commission is recommending.
The main points of the deal are:
- Avoids a "hard border" between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland
- Provides reciprocal protection for EU citizens in the UK and Britons living in the remaining 27 member-states who are resident at the time of the UK's withdrawal, along with their family members
- Means the European Court of Justice will continue to have a role overseeing the rights of EU citizens in the UK for eight years after Brexit
- Involves Britain paying a "divorce bill" of between £35 to £39 billion, according to a senior UK source
In a bid to reach the deal, Theresa May, Brexit Secretary David Davis, and chief of staff Gavin Barwell worked late into the night in order to achieve an agreement on the terms of the UK's withdrawal from the EU, as the Number 10 staff Christmas party took place in the building around them.
The agreement comes just days after a mooted agreement between the UK and EU on divorce issues including the Irish border, which would allow talks to progress to the future trade relationship, was torpedoed on Monday by the DUP.
The party objected to plans for "regulatory alignment" between Northern Ireland and the Republic to maintain a soft border between the two, arguing it would amount to the drawing of a new frontier with the UK mainland in the Irish Sea.
Once the final details of the agreement had been agreed and the Prime Minister had taken a short nap, she travelled to RAF Northolt for a pre-dawn flight to Brussels where she finalised the deal with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier.
Here is how the final hours before the deal was reached played out:
Thursday, December 7
- 7.30pm - Theresa May speaks to Mr Juncker and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in separate phone calls
- 9pm - The Prime Minister speaks with DUP leader Arlene Foster by phone
- 11pm - During a second phone call between Mrs May and Mrs Foster it is agreed that the Northern Irish party's objections to Monday's mooted deal had been resolved
- 11.53pm - The Government puts the final touches to a deal which all sides agree on, with Chief Whip Julian Smith tweeting:
Friday, December 8
- 1.18am - Negotiations conclude for a few hours, with Mr Barwell tweeting:
- 3.45am - After a few short hours' sleep, Mrs May leaves Number 10 to travel to RAF Northolt in west London to fly to Brussels.
- 4.10am - The European Commission announces that Mrs May and Mr Juncker are "likely to meet" in Brussels in the morning.
- 4.30am - An RAF BAe146 jet of the Royal Flight takes off for Brussels with Mrs May and Mr Davis on board.
- 5.54am - The Prime Minister and Brexit Secretary arrive at the European Commission's Berlaymont headquarters, where the pair are greeted by Mr Juncker.
- 5.55am - Mrs Foster confirms "substantive changes" have been made to the deal she blocked on Monday, ensuring "no red line down the Irish Sea".
- 6.06am - Mr Juncker's chief of staff, Martin Selmayr, indicates that a deal between the UK and the EU has been agreed on by tweeting a picture of white smoke billowing from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel - the traditional means of announcing that a new pope has been chosen.
- 6.40am - The agreement is finalised over breakfast and Mrs May and Mr Juncker then hold a joint press conference in which the Commission President says that "sufficient progress" has been made and Brexit negotiations should move onto the next stage, which will cover trade talks.
- 7.06am - Mrs May arrives at the European Council and is met by Donald Tusk.
- 7.33am - European Council President Mr Tusk confirms he has sent proposals to the leaders of the remaining EU 27 countries for a new negotiating mandate. The next stage is set to cover transition and trade.
- 8.18am - Mr Varadkar says the Brexit deal had "achieved all we set out to achieve", adding: "This is not the end, it is the end of the beginning."
- 8.47am - Mr Barnier sets out full details of the agreement in a press conference.
- 9.30am - Mrs May arrives back in her Maidenhead where she meets services users and carers at the "excellent" Alzheimer's Society. The 61-year-old tweets that she was "pleased to become a #DementiaFriend".
- 10.21am - Sources close to the British negotiations confirm that the UK's estimated financial settlement will be between £35 billion and £39 billion.