British gamer DanTDM named richest YouTuber of 2017 earning £12.3 million

Dan Middleton, AKA DanTDM, produces gaming YouTube videos. Credit: PA

A 26-year-old gamer from Aldershot has been named the highest earning YouTuber of 2017, making £12.3 million this year, according to Forbes magazine. Dan Middleton, known as DanTDM on YouTube, has got more than 16 million subscribers and his videos have had more than 10.7 billion views. Mr Middleton, who did not feature in the top ten richest YouTubers last year, started making videos of Minecraft and Pokemon streams.

He first launched his Minecraft channel in 2012, while working in Tesco, which were aimed for the under-10s. Since then, his videos have progressed to focus on other games, such as Roblox and Tomodachi Life. In April this year, he launched an animated web series called Big Scene under YouTube Red, the streaming channel's subscription channel.