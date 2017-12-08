- ITV Report
-
British gamer DanTDM named richest YouTuber of 2017 earning £12.3 million
A 26-year-old gamer from Aldershot has been named the highest earning YouTuber of 2017, making £12.3 million this year, according to Forbes magazine.
Dan Middleton, known as DanTDM on YouTube, has got more than 16 million subscribers and his videos have had more than 10.7 billion views.
Mr Middleton, who did not feature in the top ten richest YouTubers last year, started making videos of Minecraft and Pokemon streams.
He first launched his Minecraft channel in 2012, while working in Tesco, which were aimed for the under-10s.
Since then, his videos have progressed to focus on other games, such as Roblox and Tomodachi Life.
In April this year, he launched an animated web series called Big Scene under YouTube Red, the streaming channel's subscription channel.
In 2017, Mr Middleton embarked on a world tour including a show at the Sydney Opera House which became the second fastest sell out show in the venue's history.
Last year's most popular YouTuber, PewDiePie, has dropped to sixth position.
This year, he apologised to fans for using racist language in his videos.
Forbes, using data from YouTube, Social Blade and Captiv8, calculated the 10 highest earning YouTube stars earned a total of $127 million (£91.3 million).
Most of the other YouTubers in the top ten are gamers with six of them newcomers.