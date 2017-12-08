Chief priest and two others dead in samurai sword attack at Tokyo shrine

Three people have died, including the head priest, in a samurai sword attack at a Tokyo shrine.

Nagako Tomioka, 58, was reportedly stabbed to death by her brother as she got out of the car at the Tomioka Hachimangu shrine.

After killing his sister, Shigenaga Tomioka, 56, is said to have taken own life.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police said a female accomplice also died in the attack, and the priest's driver was injured.

The accomplice attacked the driver with a samurai sword and pursued him as he ran out of the temple grounds down a road, police said.

At least one blood-stained sword and two survival knives were found near the scene, Japanese media said.

The nearly 400-year-old Tomioka Hachimangu shrine is known for its close ties to sumo and holding one of Tokyo's three big Shinto festivals.