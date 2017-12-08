Fake goods worth millions seized at UK ports in run-up to Christmas

Counterfeit goods worth several million pounds have been seized by Border Force officers in the run-up to Christmas.

Among the fake items seized at ports and airports were 82,320 pairs of Calvin Klein underpants worth approximately £1.5 million, and and 1,440 Superdry hoodie tops worth approximately £100,000.

Officers in Southampton found 450 counterfeit Dyson fans and Apple chargers worth approximately £182,500 and 2,112 Spiderman, Pokemon and Hello Kitty hand-held fans worth approximately £31,680.

At Manchester, customs opfficers uncovered 1,530 Pandora charms worth approximately £45,900, while at Heathrow 16,000 Gillette Mach 3 razor blades worth approximately £143,840 were seized.

Sports goods were also seized, including 379 Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund football shirts at Dover Port, and 48 pairs of Nike Vapormax trainers at Manchester Airport.

During a two-day operation held at East Midlands Airport in November, officers seized 5,767 items with an estimated retail value of £2.6 million, including 485 Louis Vuitton, Diesel, Hublot and Bulgari watches worth approximately £1.4 million.