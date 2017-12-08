In a icy grip of the latest cold snap

A wintry weekend with widespread, sharp frost tonight and turning icy where there's existing sleet, slush and snow.

Saturday will be beautiful and bright with stunning sunshine - albeit weak, low wintry sunshine with more cloud for the southwest.

The winds will ease but further show expected in north Scotland - and as the wind changes direction - parts of the north-west and the Midlands will see some snow drifting in. Barley above freezing but at least will lose the biting brisk wind chill.